Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.110-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.0 million-$178.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.5 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.800 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PRGS. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PRGS opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $48.16 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $1,563,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,062.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.



