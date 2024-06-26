Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.81.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $2.96 on Wednesday, hitting $205.32. 851,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.86. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,674 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,703,318,000 after acquiring an additional 285,070 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,951,000 after purchasing an additional 520,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,831,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

