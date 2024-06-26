ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

