Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $202,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth $658,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Exelon by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 23.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 119,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 23.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 494,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 94,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

