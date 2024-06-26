Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $307.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

