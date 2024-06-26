Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVI. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $973.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

