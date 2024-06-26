Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 453 Shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF by 1,350.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYJ opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $110.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

