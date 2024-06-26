Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,848 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 100,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $96.68.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

