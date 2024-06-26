Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KREF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 364.56 and a quick ratio of 364.56. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $649.43 million, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -217.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

