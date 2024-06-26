Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $290,000 in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHIP. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $199.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

