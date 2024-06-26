Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $314,000 in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,168,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,421,000 after purchasing an additional 220,737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,881,000 after acquiring an additional 543,488 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 45,062 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after acquiring an additional 740,992 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,406,000 after acquiring an additional 84,888 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,933 shares of company stock worth $15,130,227. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WH opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average is $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

