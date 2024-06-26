Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Genesco worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 35.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Genesco during the third quarter valued at $505,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Genesco stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $292.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

