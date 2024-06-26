Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $320,000 Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PBH opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average is $66.52.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.