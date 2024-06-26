Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 1,234 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

XME stock opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.14. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

