Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 14,212 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in OLO were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of OLO by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 766,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 300,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OLO by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,411,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 416,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 95,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 71,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 9,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $42,451.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 583,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 9,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $42,451.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 583,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $28,367.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,310.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,686 shares of company stock valued at $362,798 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

