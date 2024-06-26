Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 22.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $154.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.16. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.85.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $590.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.56 million. Analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 9,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,491,971.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,639.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 26,233 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

