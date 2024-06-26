Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,041 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 47,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:PFS opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

