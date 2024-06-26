Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,550 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Terex by 25.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Terex Stock Down 0.4 %

TEX stock opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.