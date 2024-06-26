Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,844 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 470.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 57,362.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3,438.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 711.11%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

