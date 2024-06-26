Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Materialise worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in shares of Materialise by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 48,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Materialise by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.39 million, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.23. Materialise NV has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

