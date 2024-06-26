Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 112,708 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,708 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,816,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,713 shares in the last quarter. FACT Capital LP raised its position in Freshworks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 64,957 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its position in Freshworks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRSH has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $89,555.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,485.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $89,555.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,485.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,880 shares of company stock valued at $456,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

