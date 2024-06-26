Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 2,154 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 41.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 41.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.56%.

American Assets Trust Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.