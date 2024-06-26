Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 22,141 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,141 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of FARO Technologies worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 493,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 193,757 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 453,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,697 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in FARO Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 257,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FARO Technologies

In related news, Director Yuval Wasserman sold 10,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $167,661.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $518,303 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FARO Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FARO opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $308.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FARO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

