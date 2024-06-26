Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,343 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

NR stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.75 million, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.69 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NR shares. StockNews.com raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

