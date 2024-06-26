Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $238,830,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,335,000 after purchasing an additional 263,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 246,349 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,273,000 after purchasing an additional 174,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,147,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,482,000 after purchasing an additional 120,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.99.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

