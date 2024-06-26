Renew (LON:RNWH) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,100.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($13.95) and last traded at GBX 1,096 ($13.90), with a volume of 1846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,094 ($13.88).

RNWH has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Renew from GBX 1,200 ($15.22) to GBX 1,250 ($15.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,023.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 924.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £849.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,725.81 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.33 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is 2,903.23%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

