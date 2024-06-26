Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires 1,227 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after buying an additional 1,082,088 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after buying an additional 793,976 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,813,000 after buying an additional 595,769 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 433,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,393.6% during the 1st quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 411,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,434,000 after acquiring an additional 383,638 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $113.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.28.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

