Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,732 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,458 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2992 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.