Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,931 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 39.9% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 27.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.6% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a market cap of $307.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

