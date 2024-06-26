Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 1,978 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 126.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,640,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $150.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

