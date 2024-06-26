Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 868 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $164.55 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.43 and its 200 day moving average is $161.86. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.