Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,893 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

