Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys Shares of 19,162 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after buying an additional 18,756,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after buying an additional 4,011,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,719,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after buying an additional 2,742,071 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.60, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,377,153 shares of company stock worth $240,054,945 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

