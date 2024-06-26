Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,741,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 129,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 41,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,996,000.

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $99.54.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

