Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 86 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $200.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.03 and a 200 day moving average of $200.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

