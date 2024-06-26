Retirement Planning Group LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,993,000 after acquiring an additional 548,206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,208,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,102,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,487,000 after purchasing an additional 73,120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

