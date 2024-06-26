Retirement Planning Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

