RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $250.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $252.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.36.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

