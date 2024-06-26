RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 6,183 Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,537,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 66,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 188,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSVM stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

