RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,774 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.88.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $256.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.72. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

