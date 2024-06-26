RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,872,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 269,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,602 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.13 million, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

