RFG Advisory LLC Has $347,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in PulteGroup by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHM opened at $110.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average is $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $122.72.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

