RFG Advisory LLC Invests $235,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,006,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,049,450,000 after buying an additional 425,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after purchasing an additional 443,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,960,000 after purchasing an additional 127,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $107.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average of $89.83.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.