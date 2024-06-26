RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 71,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $13,744,000.

In other Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 709,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $70,984.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,118,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,111,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,215,070 shares of company stock worth $132,274.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

