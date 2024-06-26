RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2,281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ROST opened at $148.46 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.30 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.21.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,969 shares of company stock worth $2,790,407. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Barclays increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

View Our Latest Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.