RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UMAR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth $59,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $36,845,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of UMAR stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $169.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.