RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,406,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,832,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,456,000. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 674.8% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 337,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,093,000 after buying an additional 293,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,562,000 after buying an additional 206,337 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

