RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 7,341 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,759,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,350,000 after acquiring an additional 266,832 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 93,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,308,000 after acquiring an additional 145,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

