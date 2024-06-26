RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Samsara alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 66,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $320,789.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 535,149 shares in the company, valued at $16,471,886.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $320,789.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 535,149 shares in the company, valued at $16,471,886.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,611,743 shares of company stock worth $55,349,046 in the last ninety days. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Trading Up 1.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IOT

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.