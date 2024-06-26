RFG Advisory LLC Sells 103 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $115.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $135.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

